‘My turn to wear the cape has passed’: Sad news for DC fans

The Hollywood actor, Henry Cavill, known for his iconic superhero role, Superman, has announced that he will not be reprising his role as the new DC regime cancelled his return.

The Man of Steel wrote down a long note biding farewell to the red cape, saying during a meeting with filmmakers James Gunn and Peter Safran, he was told that he will not be returning as Superman.

Recently, the actor confirmed his comeback in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) after his cameo role in Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam.

He featured in a post credit scene for the movie, leaving fans excited for more Superman appearances in the future.

He later shared a post on Instagram saying, “A very small taste of what’s to come, my friends. The dawn of hope renewed. Thank you for your patience, it will be rewarded.”

Dwayne had also said in a tweet recently that the studio “inexplicably and inexcusably” did not want to bring back Henry, but he was not going to take no for an answer and his team got to work.

He wrote, “we fought hard to bring Superman back, Henry Cavill, and there was no other Superman, by the way, to bring back Henry Cavill is our generation Superman and in my opinion, the greatest Superman.”

However, The Witcher actor has announced that the new regime of DC has canceled his Superman return.

Taking to his Instagram, he write, “I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life.”

“The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes,” he added.

“My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will. It’s been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards,” the actor concluded.

The third installment of Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman films, starring Gal Gadot, was recently canceled by DC as well.