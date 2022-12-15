Two people martyred in North Waziristan explosion: ISPR

At least one soldier and a local have embraced martyrdom in a suicide attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district, the military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

According to the army’s media wing, Havildar Mohammad Amir and a local were martyred and nine have left injured when a suicide bomber exploded an explosive near Miran Shah.

The martyred soldier belonged to Mianwali.

The security forces cordoned off the area and started a search operation in the proximity but no arrest was reported.