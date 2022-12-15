Pakistan Research Center receives award of excellence in Beijing

Pakistan Research Center for a Community with Shared Future wins the excellence award in Beijing, China, as an international research center that promotes the scholarly share future ideology between the two neighboring countries.

A forum titled “Building a Community with Shared Future – International Think Tank Forum (2022)”, organized by the Institute for a Community with Shared Future (ICSF) of the Communication University of China (CUC), awarded outstanding research center award, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

Executive Director of Pakistan Research Center for a Community with Shared Future Khalid Taimur Akram, was given the Outstanding Individual Award.

Akram delivered a speech on the theme of “Building an Inclusive Development Module under the Concept of a Community of Shared Future” and thanked CUC for rewarding him and his organization such outstanding awards.

“The world is undergoing unprecedented changes in a century. The COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, energy crisis, war, food problems, and conflict have brought many challenges to the world,” Akram said.

He emphasized that the concept of a human community having a shared future generates solutions to the above-mentioned problems faced by the world, and plans a common future development path for mankind from a holistic perspective.

This will help the world cope with the common crisis and challenges, said Akram.

The forum is part of the annual series of international top academic activities initiated by ICSF, attended by around 80 participants across the world.