Holders France halt charge of ‘upset kings’ Morocco

FIFA World Cup holders France on Wednesday brought to an end the spirited run of ‘upset kings’ Morocco, securing a 2-0 win.

Early and late goals from Theo Hernandez and Kolo Muani saw France set a final date with Lionel Messi’s Argentina for Sunday, December 18.

Should France win then, it would make them the first team in 60 years to successfully defend a world cup trophy.

Morocco huffed and puffed, throwing everything but the kitchen sink at France. But Les Bleus simply had too much quality to withstand the red onslaught, a few scares apart.