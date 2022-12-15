Holders France halt charge of ‘upset kings’ Morocco
To face Argentina in final on Sunday December 18
FIFA World Cup holders France on Wednesday brought to an end the spirited run of ‘upset kings’ Morocco, securing a 2-0 win.
Early and late goals from Theo Hernandez and Kolo Muani saw France set a final date with Lionel Messi’s Argentina for Sunday, December 18.
Should France win then, it would make them the first team in 60 years to successfully defend a world cup trophy.
Morocco huffed and puffed, throwing everything but the kitchen sink at France. But Les Bleus simply had too much quality to withstand the red onslaught, a few scares apart.