MQM-P urges PM Shehbaz to play his role to solve their problems in Sindh

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Wednesday held coalition partner, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), to account as the guarantor of an accord with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for unfulfilled promises.

In this regard, a high-powered delegation of the MQM-P, led by Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori and including MQM-P Convenor Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Waseem Akhtar called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the MQM delegation raised the issue of unfulfilled promises by the PPP.

Sources said that Siddiqui, Tessori and Akhtar expressed their reservations regarding progress in Sindh and the problems they were facing.

They said that with the second phase of local government elections due next month, their banners and hoardings were being removed while other promises made by the PPP remain unfulfilled.

Asking PM Shehbaz who would solve their problems, they urged the premier to play his role as the head of the federal government and as the guarantor of the accord between PPP and MQM-P.

Earlier in the day, the MQM-P delegation met with Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani as well.

They discussed the evolving political situation in the country.