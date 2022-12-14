Imran warns of turmoil if free, fair elections are not held

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday warned that there would be a turmoil in the country if free and fair elections are not held, once all the assemblies have been dissolved.

He also announced that he would announce the dates for dissolving two provincial assemblies, in Punjab and Khyber Pakthunkhwa (KP) later this week.

In a video address, the PTI chief claimed that a conspiracy has been hatched to disqualify him from parliament and push him out of his party. He accused Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja of pursuing a single-point agenda to disqualify him.

Imran has already been disqualified from the current national assembly for concealing assets and mis-declaring his wealth to the apex poll body.

He said that an economic crisis was brewing which would wallop the entire country and no one would remain safe from it.

The PTI chief claimed that the kind of violence and naked victimization against the PTI over the past seven months was ‘unprecedented’.

Pointing to the arrests and cases filed against PTI leaders Azam Swati and Shehbaz Gill as well as journalist Jameel Farooqui, Imran reiterated that they were subjected to custodial torture just because they gave statements in his favor.

He said that PTI was the federal party and the biggest political force in the country.

Double game

Imran also blamed former Chief of Army Staff General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa for playing double game against him.

He alleged that former dictator General (retired) Pervez Musharraf gave the first National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) while former COAS Gen Bajwa gave NRO-II to the PDM government under which their cases of massive corruption were being waived.

Imran stated that he would announce the date for dissolving assemblies during a public gathering at Lahore’s Liberty Chowk on December 17.