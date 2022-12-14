Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 10pm | SAMAA TV | 14th December 2022 Samaa News Headlines 10pm | SAMAA TV | 14th December 2022 Dec 14, 2022 Samaa News Headlines 10pm | SAMAA TV | 14th December 2022 Recommended Pakistan hopes UN takes notice of ‘hard evidence’ of India sponsoring terrorism Shah Rukh Khan to promote Pathaan at FIFA World Cup final Golden Globes 2023: Complete nomination list Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular Artificial womb will allow you to select IQ, height, hair color, eye color of unborn child CRAZY RICH KARACHI Survey reveals nearly half of Pakistanis will leave country if given chance