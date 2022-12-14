SC says lawmakers have to be in parliament to object to wrong laws

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday asked if the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was ready to leave the assemblies if the National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf accepts their resignations, as it wondered why they were drawing a salary even though they do not attend assembly sessions.

These remarks were passed on Wednesday as the Supreme Court heard a petition filed by former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan against the amendments made to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah asked whether PTI’s lawmakers are still members of the National Assembly or not.

At this, Imran’s lawyer replied that if the NA speaker approves their resignations, which have already been submitted by all of their members, they would leave the parliament.

Justice Shah observed that PTI has adopted a biased stance that the assembly is incomplete.

“If their resignations are not being approved, then why are they not filing a petition against it,” asked Justice Mansoor Ali Shah.

However, Imran’s counsel Khawaja Haris contended that the court should not comment on political matters.

He added that several applications in this regard are pending before the courts,

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial further said that Amr-bil-Maroof is the basic principle of Islam, adding that it was necessary to be in parliament to point out any wrong doings happening there.

He said that it was questionable that a major political party of the country was sitting outside the assembly.

With Haris completing his arguments, the court then adjourned further hearings until the second week of January.

When the court resumes, government lawyer Makhdoom Ali Khan is expected to give his arguments in the case.