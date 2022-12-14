Punjab to pass bill to eliminate corporal punishment in schools, seminaries

Punjab will soon table a bill in the provincial legislature to outlaw corporal punishment from the schools and seminaries of the province.

This was stated by Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Wednesday on the request of Nobel laurate Malala Yousufzai in their meeting in Lahore.

“Physically punishing students in schools and madrassas is not acceptable at all,” he said, as he promised to bring about a law on this this month.

To enhance education, he said that they were in the process of hiring primary school teachers for Punjabi which will help improve the overall level of literacy in the province.

Moreover, he said that they were working on a program to provide free education to students.

Elahi added that they were aiming for a 100% increase in the honorarium for students in South Punjab.

During the meeting, Malala spoke about the plans and educational initiatives funded by the Malala Fund in Pakistan. She also discussed Punjab’s efforts to support girls’ education.

The two discussed girls education and STEM education.

She appreciated the educational reforms undertaken in the province.

Elahi also praised initiatives undertaken by the Malala Fund in the education sector.

The chief minister of Punjab also extended an invitation to Malala and her family to visit the province and explore its tourist attractions.

Malala had arrived in Lahore on Tuesday along with her parents and husband.

Upon landing in Lahore, she said that the feeling of returning home to Pakistan “never gets old”.