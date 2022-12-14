NAB to summon Zulfi Bukhari over £190m repatriation, Al Qadir University

The apex anti-corruption watchdog, National Accountability Bureau (NAB), has decided to expand its investigations into alleged corruption in repatriating £190 million from England to Pakistan and has now decided to summon former cabinet member Zulfiqar (Zulfi) Bukhari.

Sources told SAMAA TV Investigation Unit that the Bureau believes that Bukhari, who served as the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and was a member of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s cabinet and inner sanctum, was intricately involved in the entire process.

NAB believes that while repatriating the money to Pakistan, money and assets seized by England’s National Crime Agency (NCA) from property tycoon Malik Riaz and his son Ali Riaz, a deal was made somewhere so that when this money came to Pakistan, it was not deposited in the exchequer.

Instead, the money was deposited in the Supreme Court which adjusted it against other fines imposed on Malik Riaz’s business.

In exchange, NAB believes that Malik Riaz dedicated some land for the creation of Al Qadir University.

As it expands its probe, NAB says they will look to summon Zulfi Bukhari and ask for details about his role in the entire matter.