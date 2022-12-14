Golden Globes 2023: Complete nomination list
The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards nominees have been revealed.
The best film and TV shows of the year 2022 will be honored at a ceremony in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles on January 10 next year.
Best motion picture - drama
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
The Fablemans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Best motion picture - musical or comedy
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
Best actress in a motion picture - drama
Cate Blanchett - Tár
Olivia Colman - Empire of Light
Viola Davis - The Woman King
Ana de Armas - Blonde
Michelle Williams - The Fablemans
Best actor in a motion picture - drama
Austin Butler - Elvis
Brendan Fraser - The Whale
Hugh Jackman - The Son
Bill Nighy - Living
Jeremy Pope - The Inspection
Best actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy
Lesley Manville - Mrs Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie - Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy - The Menu
Emma Thompson - Good Luck To You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy
Diego Calva - Babylon
Daniel Craig - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver - White Noise
Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes - The Menu
Best supporting actress in any motion picture
Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All At Once
Dolly de Leon - Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan - She Said
Best supporting actor in any motion picture
Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt - Babylon
Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All At Once
Eddie Redmayne - The Good Nurse
Best director - motion picture
James Cameron - Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All At Once Baz Luhrmann - Elvis
Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans
Best screenplay - motion picture
Todd Field - Tár
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All At Once
Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley - Women Talking
Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner - The Fabelmans
Best motion picture - animated
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Inu-Oh
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Best motion picture - non-English language
All Quiet on the Western Front - Germany
Argentina, 1985 -Argentina
Close - Belgium/France/Netherlands
Decision to Leave - South Korea RRR - India
Best original score - motion picture
Carter Burwell - The Banshees of Inisherin
Alexandre Desplat - Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hildur Guðnadóttir - Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz - Babylon
John Williams - The Fabelmans
Best original song - motion picture
Carolina - Where the Crawdads sing (Taylor Swift)
Ciao Papa - Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Alexandre Desplat - music, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro - lyrics)
Hold My Hand - Top Gun: Maverick (Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice)
Lift Me Up - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson)
Naatu Naatu - RRR (MM Keeravani - music, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj - lyrics)
Best TV series - drama
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance
Best actress in a drama series
Emma D’Arcy - House of the Dragon
Laura Linney - Ozark
Imelda Staunton - The Crown
Hilary Swank - Alaska Daily
Zendaya - Euphoria
Best actor in a drama series
Jeff Bridges - The Old Man
Kevin Costner - Yellowstone
Diego Luna - Andor
Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
Adam Scott - Severance
Best TV series - musical or comedy
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday
Best actress in a TV series - musical or comedy
Quinta Brunson - Abbot Elementary
Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega - Wednesday
Jean Smart - Hacks
Best actor in a TV series - musical or comedy
Donald Glover - Atlanta
Bill Hader - Barry
Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Best limited series or TV movie
Black Bird
Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
The Dropout
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
Best actress in a limited series or TV movie
Jessica Chastain - George & Tammy
Julia Garner - Inventing Anna
Lily James - Pam & Tommy
Julia Roberts - Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried - The Dropout
Best actor in a limited series or TV movie
Taron Egerton - Black Bird
Colin Firth - The Staircase
Andrew Garfield - Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan - Pam & Tommy
Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or TV movie
Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus
Claire Danes - Fleishman is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar- Jones - Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza - The White Lotus
Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie
F Murray Abraham - The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson - The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser - Black Bird
Richard Jenkins - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen - Pam & Tommy
Best supporting actress in a musical, comedy, or drama TV series
Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown
Hanna Einbinder - Hacks
Julia Garner - Ozark
Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary
Best supporting actor in a musical, comedy, or drama TV series
John Lithgow - The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce - The Crown
John Turturro - Severance
Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler - Barry