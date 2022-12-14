Golden Globes 2023: Complete nomination list

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards nominees have been revealed.

The best film and TV shows of the year 2022 will be honored at a ceremony in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles on January 10 next year.

Best motion picture - drama

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fablemans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best motion picture - musical or comedy

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Best actress in a motion picture - drama

Cate Blanchett - Tár

Olivia Colman - Empire of Light

Viola Davis - The Woman King

Ana de Armas - Blonde

Michelle Williams - The Fablemans

Best actor in a motion picture - drama

Austin Butler - Elvis

Brendan Fraser - The Whale

Hugh Jackman - The Son

Bill Nighy - Living

Jeremy Pope - The Inspection

Best actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy

Lesley Manville - Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie - Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy - The Menu

Emma Thompson - Good Luck To You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy

Diego Calva - Babylon

Daniel Craig - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver - White Noise

Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes - The Menu

Best supporting actress in any motion picture

Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Dolly de Leon - Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan - She Said

Best supporting actor in any motion picture

Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt - Babylon

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne - The Good Nurse

Best director - motion picture

James Cameron - Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All At Once Baz Luhrmann - Elvis

Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans

Best screenplay - motion picture

Todd Field - Tár

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley - Women Talking

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner - The Fabelmans

Best motion picture - animated

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best motion picture - non-English language

All Quiet on the Western Front - Germany

Argentina, 1985 -Argentina

Close - Belgium/France/Netherlands

Decision to Leave - South Korea RRR - India

Best original score - motion picture

Carter Burwell - The Banshees of Inisherin

Alexandre Desplat - Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir - Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz - Babylon

John Williams - The Fabelmans

Best original song - motion picture

Carolina - Where the Crawdads sing (Taylor Swift)

Ciao Papa - Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Alexandre Desplat - music, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro - lyrics)

Hold My Hand - Top Gun: Maverick (Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice)

Lift Me Up - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson)

Naatu Naatu - RRR (MM Keeravani - music, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj - lyrics)

Best TV series - drama

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Best actress in a drama series

Emma D’Arcy - House of the Dragon

Laura Linney - Ozark

Imelda Staunton - The Crown

Hilary Swank - Alaska Daily

Zendaya - Euphoria

Best actor in a drama series

Jeff Bridges - The Old Man

Kevin Costner - Yellowstone

Diego Luna - Andor

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

Adam Scott - Severance

Best TV series - musical or comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Best actress in a TV series - musical or comedy

Quinta Brunson - Abbot Elementary

Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega - Wednesday

Jean Smart - Hacks

Best actor in a TV series - musical or comedy

Donald Glover - Atlanta

Bill Hader - Barry

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Best limited series or TV movie

Black Bird

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Dropout

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Best actress in a limited series or TV movie

Jessica Chastain - George & Tammy

Julia Garner - Inventing Anna

Lily James - Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts - Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried - The Dropout

Best actor in a limited series or TV movie

Taron Egerton - Black Bird

Colin Firth - The Staircase

Andrew Garfield - Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan - Pam & Tommy

Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or TV movie

Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus

Claire Danes - Fleishman is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar- Jones - Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza - The White Lotus

Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie

F Murray Abraham - The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson - The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser - Black Bird

Richard Jenkins - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen - Pam & Tommy

Best supporting actress in a musical, comedy, or drama TV series

Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown

Hanna Einbinder - Hacks

Julia Garner - Ozark

Janelle James - Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary

Best supporting actor in a musical, comedy, or drama TV series

John Lithgow - The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce - The Crown

John Turturro - Severance

Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler - Barry