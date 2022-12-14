Lahore High Court directs closure of markets, restaurants by 10pm

The Lahore High Court on Wednesday ordered Lahore authorities to close markets and restaurants by 10pm.

While hearing a petition pertaining to smog, Justice Shahid Karim directed authorities to close all markets and restaurants by 10pm, four days in a week.

The recent Air Quality Index (AQI) of Lahore, showed air quality in the city to be very poor, which can cause breathing, respiratory tract and heart diseases amongst people of all age brackets.

Hence, the Provincial Cabinet of Punjab declared smog as calamity under section 3 of “The Punjab National Calamities (Prevention & Relief), Act 1958”.

Earlier, the Punjab government also issued a notification for closure of schools three days a week due to prevailing smog.

Later, the government directed to close private businesses in the province for two days a week in favor of “work from home”.