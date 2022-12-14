Watch Live
Shah Rukh Khan to promote Pathaan at FIFA World Cup final

Movie is slated to release next year on January 25
Samaa Web Desk Dec 14, 2022
<p>Photo: File</p>

The king of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan is all set to promote his upcoming film Pathaan at the final of FIFA World Cup 2022.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action-packed film will be released on January 25, next year. Because of this, SRK intends to promote his big-budget movie in the most effective way he can.

A fan page of the Dilwale actor, “Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club”, which is followed by the actor himself and also is a verified account, updated that SRK will be promoting his Pathaan during the World Cup final.

Alongside, Shah Rukh Khan, the movie also stars Deepika Padukone who is rumored to unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy in the final.

He was last seen in a cameo role in Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, as Vanastra.

On the work front, apart from Pathaan, the Raees actor will next be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial Dunki and also in Jawaan directed by Atlee Kumar.

