Money lending apps under scrutiny as FIA probes blackmailing allegations

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Wing (CCW) has opened an investigation into the money lending mobile applications that are suspected to blackmail their customers.

Barwaqt, PK Loan, Easy Loan, and Fast Loan are involved in activities that are harassing users, as per several complaints FIA received. The interest rates on these apps are very high.

Some apps claim to be licensed by Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

FIA warned that these applications illegally access users’ private information including their contacts, and then blackmail them if they fail to pay off the borrowed amount.

Additionally, they threaten to expose the borrowers’ images if the markup is not paid.

After receiving complaints from several female victims, the FIA opened an investigation into the aforementioned applications.