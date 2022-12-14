Sponsoring terrorism: Pakistan hopes UN notice against India after hard evidence

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar hopes that the United Nations (UN) will take action against India after Pakistan handed over the dossier against the neighboring country.

Addressing a presser in Islamabad, the state minister said that they have handed over concrete evidence to the UN against Indian involvement in propelling terrorism in Pakistan.

She said that Indian spy agency RAW had been involved in more than 1,000 terrorist activities in Pakistan in the past three years as it is motivated to destabilize them.

Khar said that India propelling terrorism was a gross violation of international law.

She said that red warrants against three Indian nationals have been issued by the Interpol while issuance against another three was under process.

The minister said that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto will attend the UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting where he would raise this case.