Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

Tajikistan’s president arrives in Pakistan on two-day visit

A number of bilateral agreements and MoU are expected to be signed during the visit
Samaa Web Desk Dec 14, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo: Screengrab</p>

Photo: Screengrab

Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon on Wednesday arrived in Pakistan on a two-day official visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar received President Emomali.

Contingent of guards also presented a twenty-one gun salute and guard of honour on his arrival.

Two children clad in traditional attire presented bouquets to President Emomali.

The Foreign Office in a statement said the two sides would share their views on further strengthening and enhancing bilateral cooperation in multiple areas.

During the visit, a number of bilateral agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) are expected to be signed.

“The Tajik President’s visit to Pakistan is expected to impart a renewed impetus to deepening cooperation between the two countries in diverse fields and further strengthen the growing geo-economic partnership,” the FO said.

The two brotherly countries, Pakistan and Tajikistan are connected via longstanding historical, cultural and religious bonds.

These ties are marked by mutual respect and exceptional cordiality as both countries share common views on various regional and international issues.

Tajikistan is the closest important partner of Pakistan in Central Asia separated by the narrow Wakhan Corridor.

Pakistan

tajikistan

PM Shehbaz Sharif

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div