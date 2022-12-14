Tajikistan’s president arrives in Pakistan on two-day visit

Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon on Wednesday arrived in Pakistan on a two-day official visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar received President Emomali.

Contingent of guards also presented a twenty-one gun salute and guard of honour on his arrival.

Two children clad in traditional attire presented bouquets to President Emomali.

The Foreign Office in a statement said the two sides would share their views on further strengthening and enhancing bilateral cooperation in multiple areas.

During the visit, a number of bilateral agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) are expected to be signed.

“The Tajik President’s visit to Pakistan is expected to impart a renewed impetus to deepening cooperation between the two countries in diverse fields and further strengthen the growing geo-economic partnership,” the FO said.

The two brotherly countries, Pakistan and Tajikistan are connected via longstanding historical, cultural and religious bonds.

These ties are marked by mutual respect and exceptional cordiality as both countries share common views on various regional and international issues.

Tajikistan is the closest important partner of Pakistan in Central Asia separated by the narrow Wakhan Corridor.