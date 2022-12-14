IMF representative asks Pakistan to fix various economic indicators

The International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s Resident Representative for Pakistan Esther Perez Ruiz has asked Pakistan to review its monetary and exchange rate policies.

Negotiations between the global lender and Pakistan for release of the next tranche under Extended Fund Facility (EFF) are expected to commence soon, as the representative termed the discussion with the Pakistani authorities to be productive to start the ninth review.

Perez said that the meeting provided a better economic outlook in terms of evaluation of fiscal, monetary, exchange rate, and energy policies implemented following the completion of the seventh and eighth reviews.

She went on to add that the country needs to fix multiple economic indicators and reexamine the targets for fiscal discipline and deficit control.

The representative said that the discussion regarding Pakistan’s economic goals after the flood situation is underway.