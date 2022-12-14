Rupee continues losing ground for eighth day

Pakistan’s rupee depreciated by only a paisa against the United States dollar on Wednesday as it settled at Rs224.71, amidst the country’s deteriorating economic situation.

Data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday afternoon showed that the true value of the rupee fell by only Rs0.01 in the interbank market.

So far, the value of rupee has lost around 76 paisas in the first fourteen days of December to fall to Rs224.71 in the interbank market.

On Tuesday, the true value of the rupee fell by five paisas to settle at Rs224.70 in the interbank market, while Monday’s spot rate was found to be at Rs224.65.

On Friday, the rupee’s value had plummeted by three paisas to Rs224.40, down from Thursday’s closing value of Rs224.37 in the interbank market.

Ishaq Dar, the Federal Finance Minister, argued on Saturday that the current economic situation was also due to the irresponsible devaluation of the rupee in the past. On Monday, he said that another reason was smuggling of US dollars out of the currency via land borders.

The finance minister, however, rejected the charges made by the opposition, saying that Pakistan will not default but emphasized that the nation is not in a position to afford any further experiments on its economy.

Open market

In the open currency market, the value of rupee increased to Rs234, respectively.

The rate to buy the US dollar stayed at Rs229.70.