Artificial womb will allow you to select IQ, height, hair color, eye color of unborn child

EctoLife, a new artificial womb facility concept by Hashem Al-Ghaili, has been unveiled as a potential solution for infertile parents and for reducing human suffering due to pregnancy complications.

Using the elite package, you may genetically modify the embryo before it is implanted into a simulated womb.

You will have the option to select ideal IQ, height, muscularity, hair color, eye color, etc, while also evading any potential hereditary illnesses.

Hashem claims that EctoLife is the first artificial womb facility in the world and is run on 100% renewable energy.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 300,000 women lose their lives every year as a result of difficulties during pregnancy.

Human pain and the need for C-sections could be alleviated through the modern solution.

Yemeni science communicator also said that EctoLife will provide options for women who had hysterectomy as a result of difficulties.

Countries like South Korea, Bulgaria, Japan, etc, which are experiencing population loss, could benefit from the technology.