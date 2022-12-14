Watch Live
ECP dismisses PTI’s petition seeking disqualification of Faryal Talpur

PTI accused her of concealing assets
Zulqarnain Iqbal Dec 14, 2022
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking the disqualification of PPP leader and sister of ex-president Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur.

PTI’s Arsalan Taj and Rabia Zafar had filed a petition in the ECP seeking Talpur’s disqualification against allegedly concealing assets.

The commission announced its verdict today which was reserved on October 27.

The ECP stated Faryal Talpur had declared her assets and the petitioners had failed to present proof before them.

In its verdict, the election body said that they require concrete evidence to disqualify a politician.

