When will Karachi receive its first winter rain?

Chief Meteorologist Dr Sardar Sarfaraz on Wednesday said that as the cold Siberian winds have entered Pakistan, Karachi is likely to experience a persistent drop in temperature ahead.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) recorded a minimum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius in the port city on Tuesday night.

During an interview to SAMAA TV, he shared that there are no chances of rain in the city over the next two to three weeks.

However, he added that the temperature in Karachi is likely to fluctuate in the coming days.