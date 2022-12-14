Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 12pm | SAMAA TV | 14th December 2022 Samaa News Headlines 12pm | SAMAA TV | 14th December 2022 Dec 14, 2022 Samaa News Headlines 12pm | SAMAA TV | 14th December 2022 Recommended Sponsoring terrorism: Pakistan hopes UN notice against India after hard evidence Iffat Omar calls Behroze Sabzwari hypocrite Dar believes tax rates in Pakistan should be on par with developed world Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular Survey reveals nearly half of Pakistanis will leave country if given chance Shehr-e-Tabassum gives Pakistan’s bleak future a neon makeover Human Rights Commission says 119 AIDS patients housed in Adiala Jail