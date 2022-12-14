Nobody on sets of TLOMJ helped me, says Humaima Malick

The Bol famed actor Humaima Malick revealed that nobody on the sets of The Legend Of Maula Jatt helped her with Punjabi language and accent.

The Raja Natwarlal actor was a guest in the latest episode of SAMAA TV show Super Over.

During the interview, she was asked if the writer of TLOMJ, Nasir Adeeb, assisted her with her Punjabi, to which she replied that nobody helped her during the shoot, she learned the language on her own.

She said, “I’m saying it distinctly that nobody taught me Punjabi.”

“However, I received a couple of voice notes from him, but I learned it myself,” she added.

Malick further said that she hired a tutor, who is a veteran Punjabi movie writer, to teach her the language, and she gives all the credit to him.

Later she was asked that what would have happened if she had swapped roles with Mahira Khan.

The Arth actor replied, “I don’t know about her, I would have done [that role] great.”

Talking about her role, Humaima Malick said that she never watched the original Maulajut because the director of the movie, Bilal Lashari wanted her to craft the character on her own.

However, she added that Shaan Shahid gave her a few tips on how should she play “Daaro Nattni”.

Watch the episode of Super Over here.