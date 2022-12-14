Instagram’s new ‘Notes’ feature offers Twitter-like functionality

Instagram has announced the release of a new “Notes” feature that will enable users to share only text and emoji in posts from their inboxes.

The feature is described as short posts, you may publish as much as 60 characters in a note, making it somewhat similar to a tweet but still rather brief than it.

To send a note to a group of individuals, go to the top of your inbox, choose “Followers” or “Close Friends,” and then type your message. For the next 24 hours, your note will remain at the top of your inbox, and answers will appear in direct messages.

Meta-owned company will be rolling out Notes today, while two other features said to be called ‘Candid Stories’ and Group Profiles’ are in testing and will be available for some users in the near future.