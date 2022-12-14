NAB decides not to challenge acquittal of Maryam, Safdar in SC

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided not to challenge the acquittal of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and his husband Captain (retired) Muhammad Safdar granted in the Avenfield reference.

The NAB has informed the prosecution branch through the letter.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) acquitted Maryam Nawaz and her husband Muhammad Safdar in the Avenfield reference on September 29.

The court declared the sentences awarded by the accountability court null and void.

The ruling came after NAB had told the court that Maryam Nawaz had no role in purchasing Avenfield apartments.