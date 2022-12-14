This Pakistani veteran actress believes ‘bad actors’ are being awarded

One of the most versatile actors, Simi Raheal, said in a recent interview that young actors are being awarded for their bad acting, and she doesn’t like the existent idea of award shows.

The Ishq e Laa actor appeared on Gup Shup with Fuchsia where she talked about injustice in the industry, production of lousy scripts and unfair award shows.

She said, “In our industry, the scripts are not written for senior actors, in other parts of the world, people tell different stories, we don’t tell different stories, it should be actors’ choice to refuse the characters.”

Raheal added that in our industry actors don’t have a choice to refuse to do the role because of their bread and butter, they are compelled to do the same stories.

Later, she was asked about why she is never seen in the award shows, and to this, she replied that nobody invites her because she is vocal.

She said, “There is a whole other game going on. I understand that, a lot of not very good actors are being awarded, rather really bad actors are being awarded. I’m never invited to award shows, because I’m outspoken. They won’t call me and I won’t even go.”

“Awards are important but what’s happening isn’t my idea of the award show. Award is credibility of your peers and seniors who acknowledge your work. I’m not completely dismissing the jury, but I’m not sure what the jury is discussing,” she added.