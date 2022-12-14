Lahore police bust gang involved in printing fake currency notes

Lahore Police on Tuesday during a raid seized fake currency notes worth millions of rupees, and arrested four people involved in its circulation in the local market.

The police raided the printing press and recovered a massive quantity of paper and other raw materials used in making counterfeit currency notes.

The gang had been running this business for two years, said the local police.

The police said that the gang had expertise in printing fake currency notes of Rs5,000 and Rs1,000 denominations.

In this regard, Ghalib Market Station House Officer (SHO) Asif Atta said that the gang used to circulate the fake banknotes in the rural areas of Pakistan where the uneducated people were unable to recognize them.