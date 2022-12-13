Winter vacations announced for Islamabad’s schools

The Federal Directorate of Education in the federal capital on Tuesday announced the dates for winter vacations.

A notification to this effect was issued by the directorate on Tuesday evening and was sent to all heads of institutions – including model schools and colleges for boys, girls and co-education along with educational institutions in the urban and rural areas of the federal capital via the respective Area Education Officers (AEO).

“Winter vacation shall be observed in all educational institutions working under the ambit of the Federal Directorate of Education,” read the notice issued by the Academics and QA Director Riffat Jabeen.

It added that vacations would commence on December 26, 2022, and will conclude on December 31, 2022.

Educational activities in schools, it said, will resume in the new year from January 2, 2023.

However, the notice said that teaching and non-teaching staff should not leave the station in case any task / duty is assigned to them due to the local government election.