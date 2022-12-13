Govt told to show if it created shelters for transgender children

The Federal Shariat Court on Tuesday asked the government if it has created shelters for people who are transgender, noting that the government is bound to protect and care for such people.

This was asked as a full bench of the Federal Shariat Court, comprising Chief Justice Dr Syed Muhammad Anwer and Justice Khadim Hussain Shaikh, heard a petition on the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2018.

Tuesday’s hearing was attended by representatives from the transgender community apart from representatives of the government.

During the hearing, a representative of the Khwaja Sira (transgender) community expressed concerns over the poor condition of the community.

Chief Justice Anwer asked representatives of the Federal Human Rights Ministry about the situation faced by people who are transgender in Pakistan.

When they could not provide a plausible explanation, Chief Justice Anwer expressed his dissatisfaction and concern over the matter. He remarked that children who are born intersex are abandoned by their families and left at the mercy of society, where they are abused by criminals and fall prey to paedophiles and other predators.

“This is a scar on the face of this society,” he remarked.

Unfortunately, Chief Justice Anwer remarked that the lives of these people do not become any easier as they grow up.

Section 6(a) of the act binds the government and, by extension of which, the human rights ministry to ensure that people who are transgender are rescued, protected and rehabilitated in addition to providing medical facilities, psychological care, counselling, etc.

“God has bestowed dignity on every human being, and this is our belief as stated in the Holy Quran, it has even been enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan,” he remarked, adding that there should be exclusive protection homes for such children, who are intersex and are abandoned by their families, as well as for the older people who are transgenders – as defined in section 2(n)(i) of the law.

The court directed the Human Rights Ministry to submit a report by Thursday, December 15, 2022, showing whether any facility was created for the protection of children born with some defects in their sexual organs.