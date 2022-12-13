American hunter claims Himalayan Ibex as trophy

An American hunter has claimed an Himalayan Ibex in the Shasha Conservancy on the outskirts of Chitral city in the first hunt of the year.

The Himalayan Ibex (Kashmiri Markhor) hunted down had horns whose length was measured at 45 inches. The hunter had paid $100,000 to secure the license for the hunt.

A Chitral Wildlife Department official Rizwan Ullah told SAMAA TV that due to effective conservation measures taken by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife Department through community partnership, the population of the endangered Himalayan Ibex (Kashmir Markhor) has been growing in Chitral.

He said that the local community has actively participated in conservation which has helped boost its numbers and it allows the government to open limited hunting licenses every year. A substantial portion of the license amount goes towards the local community.

The Himalayan Ibex has been declared endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).