After creating record, prices of gold cool in Pakistan

Having risen to a new record high on Monday, the cost of pure gold cooled by around Rs850 on Tuesday.

According to the Sarafa Bazaar Association Chairman Al Haj Haroon Rasheed Chand, the price of a tola of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs850 on Tuesday.

This meant that the price of a tola of gold climbed down from the record high levels of Rs169,650 down to Rs168,800.

Similarly, 10 grams of 24 karat gold fell by Rs729 to Rs144,719.

The price of 10 gramms of 22 karat gold remained at Rs132,660.

In the international market, gold fell by $7 to $1,787.

Silver price

The price of 24 karat silver remained at the all time high level of Rs1,970.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat silver remained at Rs1,688.95.

In the internaitonal market, the price of silver was $23.44.