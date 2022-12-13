Pakistan suffer another blow as Naseem Shah ruled out of Karachi Test

Pakistan, which has struggled to bowl out England twice in the first two matches, suffered another blow on Tuesday when bowler Naseem Shah was ruled out of the third and final Test match against the Britons in Karachi.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday confirmed that Shah had a niggle in his bowling shoulder, which rules him out of the third and final Test against England at Karachi.

The fast bowler will travel to Lahore, where he will undergo a further assessment at the National High-Performance Centre before beginning rehabilitation.

The team management, however, has not requested a replacement for Shah at this stage.

Both Pakistan and English teams are expected to travel to Karachi tomorrow afternoon.

Shah had missed the second Test match in Multan as well due to a problem in the same shoulder.

In Rawalpindi, Shah took five wickets in the match, including three in the first innings and two in the second innings. He bowled a total of nearly 34 overs in the match.

The right-arm fast bowler, who is still just 19 years old, has so far played in 14 Test matches in which he has scored 1,404 runs while he has taken some 38 wickets.