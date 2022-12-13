Pakistan’s dollar shortfall at home puts crunch on missions abroad

A shortage of dollar at home has left Pakistan’s missions abroad in a tough position with little to no money and unpaid salaries for several months.

A source told SAMAA TV investigation Unit (SIU) that several Pakistani missions in the European Union and other missions across the world have written to the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad, requesting it to release salaries as soon as possible.

The foreign ministry has yet to release payments worth around $5 million with the finance department citing a shortage of the foreign currency.

The source further said that missions in America, France, Germany, Oman, Austria, and Belgium have been deprived of salaries for the past four months.

The missions in friendly countries such as Iran, Turkey, and Afghanistan are also facing difficulties in getting money for salaries.

The source further revealed that finance division has yet to send a reply to the foreign ministry’s query on the delay of salaries.