JIT still clueless to find out real motive behind Wazirabad incident

A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the gun attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Wazirabad last month, has been unable to trace the other alleged shooters involved or identify the real motive behind the attack.

The Punjab government had constituted the JIT to probe the attack on the former prime minister during his long march as it passed through Wazirabad. A suspected gunman, Naveed, was apprehended from the site of the incident by a rally participant.

However, over a month after the attack, the JIT has failed to make any breakthrough in the high profile case.

A source said that the prime suspect in the Wazirabad incident, Naveed, is still sticking to his story that he acted alone and that he targeted Imran because of his remarks on religion.

A source said that Imran Khan’s security team has not cooperated with the JIT with none of Imran’s security guard recording their statement even though they are witnesses of the incident.

The source said that although the JIT has investigated the suspect’s spouse, 20 other relatives and five people who sustained injuries during the incident but they do not have any concrete evidence that brings them close to solving the high profile case.

The source claimed that the law enforcement agencies were trying to have the case shelved by blaming Imran Khan’s political rivals for the attack.