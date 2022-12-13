Govt lost Rs2.33b due to gas theft from main pipeline in FY2021-22

Audit reports have shown that the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) lost a cumulative of Rs2.33 billion in the last fiscal year 2021-22, solely due to theft of gas by industries, commercial users and particularly domestic users.

The report noted that the two companies recorded some 158,642 cases of gas theft within their respective regions.

Of these, some 12,025 cases of gas theft were reported by SNGPL while 16,617 cases were reported by SSGC.

These cases of theft caused a loss of Rs1.692 billion to SNGPL and Rs641.9 million to SSGC.

Among registered customers, the most was caused by domestic consumers of SNGPL, contributing a loss of around Rs734 million.

They also comprised the vast bulk of theft cases at 139,589 who consumed some 1,343 million cubic feet of gas (MMCF).

By contrast, for SSGC suffered the highest loss from “special domestic consumers” who consumed around 61 MMCF of gas worth Rs124.1 million.

Domestic consumers, though, consumed around 381.5 MMCF worth Rs14.8 million.

Un-registered consumers, however, consumed around 334 MMCF of gas worth Rs175.1 million.

Of which, the SNGPL identified around 687 theft cases, involving 98 MMCF of gas and Rs91 million amount booked from the Special Domestic consumers.

Of the the two regions, north and south, there were greater number of theft cases in industries in areas served by SNGPL with 44 cases with 169 MMCF of gas worth Rs352 million.

Similarly, SSGC identified 15 cases of gas theft with 77.6 MMCF of gas worth Rs121.5 million.

Apart from this, SNGPL reported 221 cases of stolen gas by un-registered consumers of 218 MMCF worth Rs360 million.