Pakistan says India behind Lahore’s Johar Town blast

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that the possible target of Lahore’s Johar Town vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) blast in June was Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed, adding that the mastermind of the blast was an agent of Indian spy agency RAW.

He was addressing a press conference in Islamabad with Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Additional IG Punjab Imran Mehsud.

The minister said that India was involved in directly fanning terrorism in Pakistan while announcing to raise the matter in the United Nations (UN).

He said that Pakistanis had given innumerable sacrifices in the wave of terrorism that has gripped the country over the decades.

The CTD official briefed on the progress in investigation of Lahore’s Johar Town blast occurred on June 23, 2022.

He said that the prime suspect Sami ul Haq was arrested from Balochistan and during the investigation, they learned that he was an agent of Indian spy agency RAW since 2012.

Interior minister said that Hafiz Saeed was apparently the target of the blast however the vehicle loaded with explosives could not get through his residence due to tight security and was left parked at a close location.

He added that India transferred more than $0.8 million to the terrorists to carry out the task.