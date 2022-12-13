Incomplete national assembly amended NAB laws: CJP Bandial

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Tuesday said that a national assembly which is short of lawmakers carried out amendments in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws.

The CJP made the remarks while hearing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s petition against the recent amendments, wherein the deposed premier’s lawyer Khawaja Harris appeared before the court.

He remarked that despite the decisions of the courts, corruption could not be eradicated because of existing flaws in the system.

No attempts were ever made to remove the flaws from the system as the Parliament itself never worked hard to get its injunctions implemented, he noted.

CJP said that no one should be pardoned for corruption however added that misuse of NAB laws destroyed several businesses in the past.

He inquired that the question was that who would eliminate corruption and how.

At this, Imran Khan’s lawyer said that eradication of corruption was the job of the executive but the court must intervene if the executive fails to perform this job.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan remarked that the court could only intervene when the destruction of the system was imminent, asking the counsel to explain on what basis of conflict of interest could the NAB amendments be voided.

Imran Khan’s lawyer said that the legislation done to benefit oneself is called “regulatory capture”.

The hearing of the case was adjourned till Wednesday.