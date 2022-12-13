Amid threat of dissolution: Punjab Assembly opposition leader Hamza Shahbaz leaves for UK

Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday departed for London.

During his tour, he is due to meet with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Hamza Shahbaz is expected to stay in London for a week and meet other leaders of PML-N.

His travel comes at a time when the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has threatened to dissolve the provincial assembly with PTI Chairman Imran Khan expected to announce a date for the dissolution of the assemblies later this week.