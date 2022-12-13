Saba Qamar’s Kamli to have its international premiere soon

Pakistan’s this year’s one of the most loved movies, Kamli, is all set to get it’s European premiere at the International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) 2023.

The official Instagram account of Khoosat Films shared the news stating that the movie has been selected for the Limelight Programme of the festival.

The post read, “We are so excited to announce that ‘Kamli’ will finally be premiering in Europe at the esteemed International Film Festival Rotterdam ’23 @iffr, where it has been selected for the Limelight Programme.”

The 52nd edition of the IFFR will be held from January 25 to February 5 next year.

Directed by Sarmad Khoosat, the movie follows the story of a young girl Hina who spends eight years waiting for her husband.

Living with her sister-in-law, Hina spends her days modeling for Zeenat, an alcoholic who is in a loveless marriage with Malik Sahab.

The movie stars Saba Qamar Zaman, Sania Saeed, Nimra Bucha, Omair Rana and Hamaza Khawaja in the lead roles.

The movie was released in theaters on June 3, 2022 and received positive reviews both from the audiences and the critics.