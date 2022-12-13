Noor Alam Khan compares PTI to TTP

National Assembly Member (MNA) Noor Alam Khan on Tuesday compared his parent party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) with the banned outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), claiming that both were perusing the same agenda.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly on Tuesday, he raised several objections on the long march by the PTI, terming it a pressure tactic directed towards the armed forces during a crucial time when the entire military was about to undergo a change of command.

“The TTP also challenges the writ of the state, so what is the difference between PTI and TTP?” he asked.

He then said that the army chief had played a role in making Imran Khan the prime minister, and took the PTI from zero to hero. Despite that, Alam said that that still did not stop Imran from going after heads of key institutions. Even judges were maligned, he lamented.

The disgruntled PTI leader said that he has a complaint with the federal government that they have failed to pursue Imran under Article 6 (high treason) against those who have maligned key state institutions.

If you do not want to take action against him (Imran) then there is no point for us to sit here, he said, demanding the speaker give a ruling on the matter.

He raised the question on whose agenda was Imran operating.