BHC seeks details of cases registered against Azam Swati

Balochistan High Court (BHC) asked the details of registered cases against Pakistan Tekreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Khan Swati and issue notices to all parties.

BHC Chief Justice Abdul Hameed Baloch on Tuesday heard a petition against the two FIRs which were registered in Balochistan against Azam Swati on the charge of making controversial tweets against the armed forces.

Swati’s lawyer Iqbal Shah told the court that after the court had quashed five cases registered against Swati, two more FIRs emerged which had allegedly been registered on back dates.

Swati requested the court to seek the details of these cases registered against the senator and urged it to dismiss these FIRs as well.

The court, after issuing orders seeking details of the two cases, has adjourned hearings until December, 16.

Azam Swati was booked in multiple cases across the country for his controversial tweets against military officials.

He was first arrested in Islamabad for his tweets in October, after he posted a highly-hateful and threatening message against the army chief, judiciary, and other state institutions, on his official Twitter account.

The senator was released after he secured bail in the case.

But on November 27, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) again arrested him for using abusive language against senior military officers, including the then-army chief.