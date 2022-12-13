Sindh govt announces dates for winter vacations for educational institutions

The Sindh School Education and Literacy Department on Tuesday announced dates for winter vacations in all public and private schools of the province.

In a notification issued by the department’s secretary Ghulam Akbar Laghari, the dates for winter vacations were finalized in light of directions given in a meeting of the Steering Committee on Education which was held on February 22, 2022.

According to the notice, all public and private educational institutions operating under the administrative control of the School Education and Literacy Department of the Sindh government will remain closed from December 22 to December 31, 2022.

Winter vacations in Balochistan

In Balochistan, the provincial education department has announced that extended winter vacations will be observed in schools across the province.

In directions issued by the Balochistan education secretary to the Education director and Balochistan Education Foundation managing director, the winter vacations will continue from December 16, 2022, to February 28, 2023.

Moreover, the matriculation exams will take place in March 2023. Exact dates for the exam would be announced later.