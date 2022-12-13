Imran Khan likely to announce date for dissolving assemblies before Dec 20

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will announce the date for dissolving the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies’ dissolution on December 18 or 19 while staging a sit-in at Liberty Chowk in Lahore.

The PTI has announced the stage sit-in protest at Liberty Chowk which will take place either on December 18 or 19.

The party chief also decided to announce a date for the assemblies’ dissolution during the protest.

For this purpose, Imran Khan will also chair the PTI leaders’ meeting to take them into confidence.

Sources said that the former PM could announce separate dates for dissolution of Punjab and KP assemblies.

At a party confab on Monday, it had reportedly been decided to opt for phase-wise dissolution of assemblies, starting with the Punjab assembly.