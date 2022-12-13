Sukkur court lifts travel ban on PPP’s Khursheed Shah

An accountability court in Sukkur on Tuesday ordered the provincial home secretary to remove Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL) in an asset beyond means case.

The court also allowed him to travel abroad for a month to seek treatment for his medical condition.

The travel ban had been imposed on Shah in 2019 in a case of owning properties beyond his declared means of income.

Shah was included in a reference filed against 18 people. Others included in the reference included Shah’s wives, daughters, sons, and close aides for allegedly misappropriating Rs1.23 billion.

Since then he was not be able to fly out of the country as the apex court said that his name would stay on the Exit Control List.

Former CJP Umar Ata Bandial had instructed NAB to continue its investigation against Shah but not keep him permanently in jail.