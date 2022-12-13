IMF has put us in chains: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that they had no option but to go to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), but for that, they have now been put in proverbial ‘chains’ economically.

He said this on Tuesday as he laid the foundations of the 306 kilometers (kms) long route between Sukkur and Hyderabad motorway (M-6) and Hyderabad-Karachi motorway.

He addressed two ceremonies arranged in Sukkur and Hyderabad.

PM Shehbaz said that the long-awaited project will be completed under public-private partnership.

He also praised the Sindh government on its efforts for resumption of the project.

PM Shehbaz said that disclosure of delay in the construction of the pivotal portion of the motorway would spoil the moment.

He added that the project would connect all major cities of Pakistan and squeeze distance between them.

The premier assured that there would be no compromise on the quality of the project while warning that he ‘can raid anywhere to check the quality [of work]’.

M-6 is the last portion of the Peshawar-Karachi motorway after which all major cities of the country will be connected to the motorway network.

The project will be completed in 30 months or 2.5 years.