US claim two ISIS commanders killed in airstrikes in Syria

Security forces of the United States killed two senior Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) or Daesh officials in a helicopter raid in eastern Syria on early Sunday morning.

According to the US Central Command, one of the slain commanders has been identified as Anas - who was the provincial head of banned outfit Daesh.

Officials said Anas had been involved in planning operations in eastern Syria.

US media wing CENTCOM Spokesperson Joe Buccino said, “ISIS continues to represent a threat to the security and stability of the region. This operation reaffirms CENTCOM’s steadfast commitment to ensuring the group’s enduring defeat.”

He added, “The death of these ISIS officials will disrupt the terrorist organization’s ability to further plot and carry out destabilizing attacks in the Middle East.”