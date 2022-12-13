WATCH: This E Ink device to give your smartphone an additional screen

A Chinese company has released a new portable E-Ink display called the Link, which is designed to connect to users’ smartphones and provide an additional screen.

The device is designed for things like checking email and reading ebooks. It has a 6.7-inch E Ink display with 300 PPI resolution, touchscreen capability, and adjustable screen lighting.

The Link is an exciting new entry into the expanding industry of E Ink-based gadgets, which bring the advantages of electronic paper technology, such low battery consumption and decreased eye strain, to a portable form factor.

The Link’s capacitive touchscreen and dimmable display make it an adaptable tool for a wide variety of uses.

Not only that, but its three distinct variants provide customers a wide range of connection choices.

Even though it’s now only accessible in China, individuals who are interested in E Ink technology for their smartphone may want to keep an eye on it.