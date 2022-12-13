PSX witnesses rangebound session amid economic crisis

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed the KSE-100 benchmark recovering by 106.79 points to 41,647.34 on Tuesday, after closing in red a day before.

As the morning bell rang, the KSE-100 benchmark fell to the lowest at 41,512.43 points from the previously closed value of 41,540.55 points.

The index has recorded the day’s high at 41,770.57 points, while the lowest has been observed in the early hours at 41,512.43 points.

So far, the sectors painting the benchmark KSE-100 green included, Commercial Banks with a change of 49.35 points.

However, the volume leader remains PTC, showing a positive change of 4.61%. Whereas, Tobacco faced the highest change, by 5.00%.

Earlier on Monday, the KSE-100 index ended the trading session at 41,540.55 points from the previously closed value of 41,698.28 on Friday.