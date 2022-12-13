Punjab to carry out plantation using dew in water-scare regions

Punjab forest department has decided to grow plants using dew in water-scarce regions of the province.

Punjab Forest Minister Abbas Ali Shah said that the measure has been taken to save depleting water resources.

He said the method to grow plants using dew will be implemented in regions of the province where water resources were limited or scarce.

The minister said that with depleting water resources, the method of irrigated plantations must be replaced.

He added that the Punjab government will be the first provincial government to implement this method for plantation.