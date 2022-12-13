Contempt case: ECP wants Asad Umar to apologize to commission too

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday asked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar to appear before the commission and apologize for his derogatory remarks against the ECP as he did before the Sindh High Court (SHC).

The ECP heard the contempt case today against PTI leaders, including the party chief Imran Khan.

During the proceeding, Imran Khan, Asad Umar, and Fawad Chaudhry did not appear before the commission however their counsels attended the hearing on their behalf.

Advocate Faisal Chaudhry, who appeared before the court on behalf of Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhry, told the bench that his client Imran Khan was not yet able to travel.

KP member asked, “Where is Fawad Chaudhry? Why he did not attend the proceeding?” At this, the counsel replied Chaudhry was also unwell.

Then, the bench inquired about Asad Umar and asked his counsel why he was absent.

Umar’s counsel maintained that the Supreme Court (SC) had not yet given a written verdict against the commission’s appeal and upheld their objections. Hence, his client would attend the hearing once the court’s order was out.

At this, Punjab member questioned, “Why Asad Umar was not appearing before them if he had already apologized to the Sindh High Court (SHC)?”

The member said Asad Umar should come to the commission as well to tender apology.

“The ECP doesn’t hold any grudges against anyone but insult of the institution will not be tolerated,” he stated.

Later, the commission adjourned the hearing till January 3 and summoned all PTI members to the next proceeding.

ECP’s petition against PTI leaders

The ECP maintained in its petition that it had issued contempt notices to Imran Khan as well as other party leaders including Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry in the months of August and September. However, these notices were challenged in high courts.

The ECP noted that under Section 10 of the Election Act 2017, it had the authority to initiate contempt proceedings being a constitutional body.

The commission further stated that Imran and Fawad had challenged the contempt notices before the Lahore High Court’s Rawalpindi bench while Asad Umar had challenged it before the Sindh High Court.

Another one was challenged before the Islamabad High Court.